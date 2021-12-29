Towards the end of November, the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information, acting on advice from the Ministry of Health and the direction of Cabinet, gave notice that there should be a return to the normal scheduling of classes for ALL students commencing in the Hilary Term 2022.

However, in light of the noticeable increase in Covid-19 cases within the last few days, the Ministry is now awaiting further guidance from the Ministry of Health and the Cabinet, and will notify all stakeholders of any necessary adjustments by Friday, 31 December.

Meanwhile, the Ministry advises all concerned to continue to make preparations for full reopening on Monday, 3 January 2022.

GIS