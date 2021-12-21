Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell has extended deepest sympathy on the passing of former Governor-General, Sir Carlyle Glean.

He died Tuesday, at the age of 89. Sir Carlyle served as Governor-General from 2008 to 2013 and prior to that he was Education Minister from 1990 to 1995.

Receiving news of the death during the sitting of the House of Representatives, Dr Mitchell acknowledged Sir Carlyle as a lifelong educator. He said, “Sir Carlyle was passionate about education; it showed in his constant quest for qualification in that field and in his service to the many students that he interacted with. Sir Carlyle was a well-respected son of the soil. He was a good, decent human being and what I admired most about him was his level of humility, even after being appointed Governor-General. I pray that he rests in eternal peace.”

The Prime Minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the children and grandchildren of Sir Carlyle.

In honour of the late former Governor-General, national flags on all buildings will be flown at half-mast for 7 days and again during the week of the funeral.

GIS