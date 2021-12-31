The Grenada Football Association (GFA) is encouraging National Team Players and staff to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the 2022 calendar.

This appeal follows implementation of the new GFA vaccination policy approved by the GFA Executive Committee in October.

GFA Director for St George’s and Chairman of the GFA Medical Committee, Nigel Gibbs said the decision was based on global entry policies which are much easier to navigate for vaccinated travellers.

Due to the high impact nature of the sport, health officials are recommending becoming fully vaccinated and following the Covid-19 prevention protocols as the best course of action to keep everyone safe. Vaccination will also affect the composition of the national teams based on the players’ willingness to complete the procedure.

The GFA continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure all protocols are maintained as the organisation looks forward to the restart of tournaments in the New Year.

GFA