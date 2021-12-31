The Ministry of Health is confirming the presence of the Omicron variant in Grenada.

Eleven positive samples sequenced this week by the Ministry of Health and St George’s University/WINDREF, were determined to be Omicron, the latest Covid-19 variant in circulation around the world.

None of the 11 Omicron cases had recent travel history.

Additionally, samples tested by CARPHA last week confirmed the presence of the Delta variant still in Grenada. Based on the rapid rise in positive cases in recent days, the Ministry of Health said it is highly likely that Omicron is now the dominant variant in Grenada.

The Ministry of Health has since notified the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the latest development.

Ministry officials continue to encourage persons to know their status by getting tested. The Ministry of Health mounted an aggressive testing drive in recent days and will continue this effort for the immediate future.

During this festive season, the population is also advised to maintain the recommended Covid-19 protocols – wearing a mask at all times, washing or sanitising hands frequently, avoiding large gatherings and maintaining physical distance.

Given the rate of increase in positive cases in Grenada, the Ministry of Education, acting on the guidance of the Ministry of Health and the Cabinet, is advising that only students in exit grades should report to school during the first week of the new term.

This decision will be reviewed during the course of the next week.

GIS