Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell is grateful for the supply of additional Covid-19 vaccines from the United States.

Last week, Grenada received 69,030 doses of Pfizer vaccine from the United States.

Receiving a courtesy call last Thursday from Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy Barbados Dave Schnier, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the US Government for its support in the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Mitchell noted Grenadians are showing interest in the Pfizer vaccine and he is hopeful that more people will take advantage of the increased availability of this particular vaccine to protect themselves against Covid-19.

The Prime Minister lamented the level of misinformation about the pandemic and vaccines but he affirmed Government’s commitment to continuing the education process and encouraging vaccination. He reiterated Government’s position that it will not mandate the vaccine but will opt instead for moral suasion as health officials continue the push to achieve herd immunity.

In his remarks, Schnier said the United States is pleased to facilitate the vaccine donation as they believe that no one is safe until everyone is safe.

GIS