by Linda Straker

PM reaffirms Grenada’s commitment to core principles of ALBA-TCP

Equality and social cohesion centre of Grenada government’s post-Covid agenda

Earlier this year Grenada joined Bank of ALBA

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has told the members of ALBA that public policy in member states must address poverty reduction and that cooperation and solidarity are among the key cornerstones of the organisation which met in Cuba on Tuesday, 14 December for its annual summit.

“As we commemorate the 17th anniversary of the founding of this organisation, I wish to reaffirm Grenada’s commitment to the core principles of ALBA-TCP and assure all member states of our willingness to work together for the good of all. Grenada regards equity as the key to a sustainable recovery,” he told the Summit. “Public policy in member states of ALBA must therefore address poverty reduction. In Grenada, equality and social cohesion are placed at the centre of my government’s post-Covid agenda.”

Grenada has benefitted from the range of social and economic assistance given by ALBA-TCP. Earlier this year Grenada joined the Bank of ALBA. Providing the justification for joining the bank, Dr Mitchell said, “we were convinced of the positive benefits to be derived from the actions undertaken on behalf of its members.”

Providing suggestions and recommendations for the future focus of the organisation, Dr Mitchell said that going forward as a grouping, there are a few priority areas that must be considered for definitive action. “Climate change, the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, enhancing South-South Cooperation, the rule of law, the promotion of peace and security and the role of our youth and women in attaining economic growth, peaceful and safe societies for all.”

The Summit included several other regional leaders.

“For further progress in these areas, there is a need to strengthen this organisation through solidarity, cooperation, and partnership. Our united strength will help in the delivery of the economic, social, and political benefits that our people expect, and certainly deserve.” Dr Mitchell showered praises on Cuba and Venezuela for the contribution and assistance to Grenada and other neighboring territories in the areas of logistics, materials, equipment and the deployment of a medical mission from Cuba to assist us in fighting Covid-19.