The Royal Grenada Police Force is mourning the loss of a fellow officer, Corporal #25 Rodney George, who was last attached to Police Headquarters (Finance Department) and passed away on Sunday, 26 December 2021.

The Commissioner of Police, Gazetted Officers, Rank and File of the force extend deep condolences to the family, friends and colleagues as we come to terms with this loss.

Following his death, the Commissioner of Police ordered that all police flags be flown at half-mast.

RGPF