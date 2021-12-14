Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell is in Havana, Cuba attending the 20th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our America – Peoples Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

Tuesday’s meeting will discuss among other things unity and integration in joint strategies to address the adverse conditions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business and Caricom Affairs Honourable Oliver Joseph.

In the absence of Dr Mitchell, Honourable Gregory Bowen has been appointed Acting Prime Minister.

Honourable Bowen will act in the capacity of Prime Minister until 15 December when Dr Mitchell returns to the state.

GIS