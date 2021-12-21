The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment is advising the public that Government operated attractions/heritage sites, namely, Fort Frederick, Fort George, Grand Etang and Bathway, are open for use by the general public, inclusive of cruise ship days.

For the safety of nationals, visits to these sites by cruise visitors will be done using ‘Bubble Tours’, that is, tours that are conducted in a controlled manner and scheduled in advance. As such, to avoid co-mingling with visitors and to ensure that visits by Grenadians do not coincide with a ‘Bubble Tour’ on cruise call days, locals are encouraged to make enquires about the most appropriate time to access the sites by calling telephone number 440-0366.

Access to all Government operated sites continues to be free to locals and residents, with a minimal fee to visitors. The Ministry of Tourism continues to encourage the public to visit its sites, to learn more about the history and beauty of our country, and urges both visitors and locals to preserve these unique assets for future generations.

Our sites currently have varied operating hours, which are meant to control undesired use. Please note that for use outside of the operating hours; hosting events, activities and large photo or video shoots, permission must be sought from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment by sending an email to [email protected]

The operating hours are as follows.

Fort George: 8 am-4 pm daily

Grand Etang: 8 am-4 pm daily

Bathway: 8 am-4 pm daily

Fort Frederick: Monday – Friday 8 am-4 pm daily

Camerhogne Park: Monday – Friday 8 am-6 pm daily/Weekend & Public Holidays 9 am-6 pm daily

The Ministry of Tourism looks forward to continued cooperation from the public.

GIS