The Grenada Planned Parenthood Association (GPPA) will host its re-launch event on Friday, 17 December 2021 after being forced to shut its doors for nearly 2 years in 2019.

One of the oldest family planning associations in the Caribbean, the GPPA is managed by Marva Primus-Joseph, Executive Director.

The GPPA held its Annual General Meeting on Saturday, 27 November at the Grenada National Stadium Players Level One and virtually via Zoom. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Caribbean Family Planning Affiliation (CFPA), Rev. Patricia Sheerattan-Bisnauth, CEO and Dr Rosmond Adams, President, and local members and partner organisations. Seven new Board Members and one Trustee were elected, with the remaining two Board Members elected at a Special Meeting on Wednesday, 8 December. The Trustee and Board Members are presented to the public:

Trustee: Anoris Martin-Charles

President of the Board: Dr Tonia Frame

Vice President: Dr Christine Richards

Secretary: Dr Michon Sukhoo-Pertab

Treasurer: Natasha Marquez-Sylvester

Assistant Treasurer/Secretary: Sheriece Noel

Vulnerable Populations Representative: Kerlin Charles

Youth Representative: Shanedell Daniel

Youth Representative: Ezra Frederick

Member: Dr Damian Greaves

In her remarks at the AGM, Dr Frame stated that “there are many challenges ahead” and she is “committed to working towards a world where all people are free to make choices about their sexuality and well‑being, without discrimination…Going forward the Board looks forward to collaboration and partnership with all its stakeholders, including other civil society organizations, government organisations, the private sector and most importantly the communities of women, men and young people which we serve.”

As part of GPPA’s Re-Launch, the following activities will be held:

Friday, 17 December: Opening Ceremony at 2 pm at the GPPA building & virtually. The media is invited to attend.

Starting Friday, 17 December and ending on Monday, 28 February 2022: Pap smears and VIA screening for cervical cancer will be offered at an additional 5% discounted price Free blood pressure screening for men Free condoms and GPPA memorabilia will be available to the public while stocks last.

Virtual Town Hall to be held in January (date and time to follow)

The GPPA was founded in 1964, with the following objectives:

to advocate for the basic human right of all women, men and young people to make free and informed choices, regarding their own sexual and reproductive health, and for the means to exercise this right to strive to meet the needs of the underserved, the poor and young people for sexual and reproductive health information and services to facilitate access, either by direct provision or referral, to sexual and reproductive health information, education and services regardless of age, sex, marital status, ability to pay, ethnic origin, political and religious belief, disability, sexual orientation or any other factor that could make an individual the object of discrimination to ensure that services offered by the Association or other agencies are provided in a non-coercive manner and without the use of incentives or disincentives of any kind and no service is conditional upon the acceptance of another and to co-operate to the fullest degree possible with government, non-governmental and international agencies in the execution of its sexual and reproductive health mandate

Marva Primus-Joseph says, “GPPA will continue to work towards achieving its objectives to ensure access to sexual and reproductive services for all Grenadians.” She encourages the public to make an appointment to visit the GPPA clinic during the hours of 8 am-4 pm Monday to Friday.

For more information or to make an appointment to visit the GPPA clinic, please contact:

Phone: 1-473-440-3341 Email: [email protected] Facebook: Grenada Planned Parenthood Association Instagram: Grenada Planned Parenthood.

