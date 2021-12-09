The Royal Grenada Police Force reminds members of the public on Sections 9 and 10 of the Emergency Powers Regulations that speak to Religious Instructions and Restrictions on events and gatherings.

The following is an excerpt of the Emergency Powers Regulations “Religious Instruction. — (1) Religious institutions are subject to regulation 2 (3) and may operate in accordance with – (a) the requirements to wear masks in accordance with regulation 4; and (b) the six feet (6-foot) physical distancing and sanitisation protocols in accordance with regulation 5.”

“(2) For the avoidance of doubt, sub-regulation (1) do not restrict any activity referred to therein by electronic or virtual means.”

Restriction on events and gatherings. —

(1) A person may hold or attend a funeral ceremony, if the venue can accommodate the number of persons, in compliance with the 6ft physical distancing protocol in accordance with regulation 5.

(2) A person may hold or attend an event or gathering hosting no more than seventy-five persons, provided that the venue can accommodate the number of persons, in compliance with the 6-foot physical distancing protocol in accordance with regulation 5.

(3) Notwithstanding sub-regulation (2), for the duration of these Regulations, regulation 7 of the Public Health (Covid-19) Regulations, 2020, SRO NO. 59 of 2020 shall not apply in respect of events and gatherings.

(4) Notwithstanding sub-regulation (2), a wedding held at a place of religious instruction may host the number of persons who can be accommodated in compliance with the 6-foot physical distancing protocol in accordance with regulation

(5) Recreational or competitive sporting events or gatherings may be hosted provided that the venue can accommodate the persons in compliance with the 6-foot physical distancing protocol in accordance with regulation 5.

(6) The Commissioner of Police in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer may grant written permission to a person, business or organisation to increase the number of persons who can be hosted at an event or gathering under sub-regulation (2).

(7) For the avoidance of doubt, every funeral ceremony, event or gathering is subject to the requirements to wear masks in accordance with regulation 4 and the 6-foot physical distancing and sanitisation protocols under regulation 5.

Citizens are encouraged to avoid any breaches and comply with the regulations.

Office of Commissioner of Police

