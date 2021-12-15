The public is reminded of the ongoing certification of labels and its attendant inspection programme by the Grenada Bureau of Standards.

Technical regulations for the labelling of prepackaged goods and prepackaged foods apply to both imported and locally manufactured products. It is the responsibility of any person who manufactures, sells or distributes any pre-packaged good or food to ensure that the products are appropriately labelled and the labels are in English.

We encourage consumers to refrain from purchasing goods or foods that are not correctly labelled and to report these items to the Grenada Bureau of Standards. Our contact numbers are (473) 440-5886/6783. We can also be contacted via our Whatsapp number (473) 405-5886. Additionally, complaints and inquiries can be sent via our email address [email protected] or through our website, www.gdbs.gd.

As we are in the Christmas season, we wish everyone safe holidays and look forward to continued support in the new year.

GDBS