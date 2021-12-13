TYPE OF CONTRACT: Consultancy

COUNTRY OF ASSIGNMENT: Grenada

ANTICIPATED ACTIVITY START: January 2022

The scope of this service contract is determined by the Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS) Project, which is jointly financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI), the Government of Grenada. The project is implemented by the Government of Grenada; the Grenada Development Bank (GDB) and the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) in partnership with the German Development Corporation (GIZ).

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire a qualified consultancy with a minimum of 10 years’ experience in carrying out Geo Information System and database projects for the project period from January until May 2022. The assignment is to develop and implement a strategy of an integrated platform to support spatial data use within NAWASA’s operations and thereby provide seamless integration of a Geoinformation information system (GIS) with all the utility’s existing core business systems and database software

Additional Information: see the attached Terms of References for more detailed information (https://climatefinance.gov.gd/embedded-pdf/tor-geographic-information-system-and-database-advisory-support-to-nawasa/)

GIZ requests eligible bidders to submit their proposals to [email protected] no later than 4:30 pm (16:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time on 21 December 2021. Please make the subject line of your e-mail communication: “EOI – GIS and Database support”.

Please send your technical and your price offer as PDF in a separate file.

Note: An auto-reply e-mail will be sent to acknowledge receipt of electronic bids and serves as a confirmation of the tender documents successfully received by GIZ.

GIZ