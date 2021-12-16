The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) advises the general public and in particular motorists, that Seaton Brown Street, Grenville, from its intersection with Ben Jones Street and Seaton James Street, St Andrew, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Friday, 17 to Friday, 24 excluding Sunday, 19 December 2021.

This closure is necessary for a more efficient traffic management.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused.

RGPF