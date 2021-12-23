Today, St George’s University (SGU) further confirmed its commitment to safely returning for the January 2022 term by requiring Covid-19 booster vaccination for all students, faculty, staff, administrators, vendors, and visitors on campus by 10 January.

“There continues to be strong evidence of the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness in preventing serious illness and death, and with the rising threat of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Covid-19 booster is the best way to safeguard the health of our campus community and their families as well as Grenada at large. Like SGU, many major universities around the world are now requiring booster vaccination for return to campus. We believe booster vaccinations will provide the safest environment for all,” said Dr Charles Modica, chancellor of St George’s University.

Students and faculty travelling out of Grenada for the holiday season are encouraged to get a booster shot at their intended destination to help preserve the Government of Grenada’s vaccine stock. SGU will continue to partner with the Ministry of Health to host Booster Vaccination Days on campus for all students, faculty, and staff in Grenada.

“Once again, we are planning ahead for another smooth and safe transition for students returning back to in-person learning in the January 2022 term,” said Dr Richard Liebowitz, vice chancellor of St George’s University. “We will maintain safety measures on campus, including mandatory wearing of face masks/coverings indoors and increased sanitisation of all areas.” The decision to require booster vaccinations on campus has been made with safety as the highest priority.

SGU will continue to collaborate with the Government of Grenada to support its public health response to combat the spread of the virus and is committed to creating a safe campus environment.

SGU