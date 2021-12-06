On Friday, 4 December 2021, a shipment of 86 barrels, as well as boxes posted from Grenada on 4 October 2021 was cleared by the Grenada Embassy at Port Mariel in Havana.

The Government of Grenada through its Embassy paid for all customs and transportation costs so that students stationed throughout the almost 900 miles long island of Cuba could receive those much-needed items before the holiday season.

Our Embassy thanks St John Shipping Agency, Senator Chester Humphrey, the Grenada Ports Authority and especially 2 of our students Nyanka Samuel-Robinson and Antonia Joseph who gave up weeks of their well- deserved vacation. Without the time, energy and tireless efforts that were expended, this shipment would not have been possible.

Special thanks to the Government of Grenada for its contribution of the money which was made available to ensure that our students receive their goods at each university so that the burdens of shopping in Cuba are mitigated and they can find the much-needed extra time to concentrate on their studies.

Embassy of Grenada, Havana, Cuba

