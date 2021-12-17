The executive and members of the Grenada Table Tennis Association (GTTA) are deeply saddened at the passing of former National Men’s Singles Champion and OECS and Caribbean Table Tennis Federation competitor, Everold “Happy Birthday” John from Gouyave, St John.

He passed away on Thursday, 16 December 2021 at the General Hospital following a period of sickness. The GTTA described John’s passing as a tremendous loss to the sport of table tennis, noting that over the years he was a player, coach, and a pillar of strength in table tennis.

He first competed as a junior in the late 70s from Gouyave and played competitively for more than 4 decades winning dozens of competitions. John’s collection of table tennis titles included OECS Men’s team doubles and mixed doubles titles, and Grenada’s Anniversary of Independence and National Men’s Singles titles.

Paying tribute to Everold John, President of the Caribbean Table Tennis Federation, (CRTTF) Teddy Matthew said the news “comes as a shock that he is no longer with us. I remember him as an exceptional chopper who once played a remarkable match against Cuba’s Raul Bettencourt in the Caribbean Championships. Sad to now hear of his passing.”

GTTA said Everold “Happy Birthday” John was one of the better players the local game has produced in its more than 50 years of existence.

Table Tennis players across the state of Grenada have expressed how deeply they will miss this beloved competitor and the humour and great sportsmanship he brought to the sport.

The GTTA expresses deepest condolences to the family and close friends of Everold ‘Happy Birthday” John.

GTTA