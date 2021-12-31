The public is advised that in keeping with the Government’s commitment to improve access to health services, including testing for Covid-19, persons who wish to have their PCR test done for travel purposes can do so at the General Hospital Laboratory on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 January 2022, from 8 am – 9:30 am.

Clients are also reminded that the reduced fee for testing is EC$135 and can be paid online via www.pay.gov.gd or at any revenue/post office and at the General Hospital cash office prior to testing.

Additionally, the Covid Rapid Antigen Test which is EC$50 can be conducted at all health districts throughout the island. However, for this weekend only (Saturday and Sunday), the test will be done at the Sauteurs and Gouyave Health Centres from 8 am – 3 pm.

Interested persons are reminded that payment for same can only be made online via www.pay.gov.gd or at any revenue/post office.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccines can be accessed at the following health facilities on the respective days and times.

Carriacou Health District: 8:30 am – 4 pm

Hillsborough Health Centre: Tuesdays & Thursdays

Windward Medical Station: Tuesdays

Petite Martinique Medical Station: Wednesdays

L’esterre and Mt Pleasant Medical Station: Thursdays

St Patrick Health District: 8 am – 3 pm

Sauteurs Health Centre: Tuesdays and Thursdays

St Andrew Health District:

Grand Bras Health Centre: Monday, Wednesday & Friday 11 am – 3 pm

Paradise Medical Station: Thursdays: 8 am – 3 pm

St John/St Mark Health District: 9 am – 3 pm

Gouyave Poly Clinic: Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays.

St David Health District:

St David Health Centre: Monday Wednesday & Friday: 8 am – 1 pm

Crochu Medical Station: Friday: 1 pm – 4 pm

St George Health District: 8 am – 3 pm Daily

St George’s Health Centre

Grand Anse Medical Station

Grenada’s Acting Chief Medical Office Dr Shawn Charles told the GIS that efforts to determine the Covid-19 status of individuals are ongoing. “Regular testing to know your Covid-19 status continues at all government operated facilities and so we are encouraging individuals to get tested and exercise caution as they move about this festive season, especially as cases are again on the rise,” the CMO stated.

The Ministry of Health advises and encourages citizens to adhere to all Covid-19 safety guidelines and protocols and to continue the practice of hand and respiratory hygiene/cough etiquette.

GIS