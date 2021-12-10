Dr Yvette Noel-Schure celebrity publicist to Beyoncé, and a past student of the St Joseph’s Convent Grenville, made a presentation of more than US$51,000 to her alma mater recently.

The sum of US$41,773.36 was raised through the David and Yvette Schure Education Fund for SJC Grenville, through Go-Fund Me, in support of the school, in celebration of her 60th birthday. Noel-Schure said the donation from her foundation is only the beginning of a continued commitment to assist SJC Grenville.

An additional sum of US$10,000 was presented from hair and skin product line, Cantu, through the David and Yvette Schure Education Fund for SJC Grenville. Noel-Schure also awarded US$5,000 to SJC past student, Lauriann McGuire, whom she says inspired her during a one-on-one conversation on a prior visit to the school.

“One young lady came up to me and she didn’t care about my job. She cared about me. She cared about a story that I told about my mom and her about with mental illness and that young lady said, ‘Miss, what you said moved me,’” Noel-Schure said. “Lauriann McGuire is the inspiration for the David and Yvette Schure Education Fund at SJC.”

Noel-Schure explained that the US$5,000 was a gift from the Gucci programme Chime for Change. McGuire and her mother were surprised and pleased to receive the gift. “A lot of people leave Grenada, and they don’t give back and it’s such an amazing thing that you give back so much,” McGuire said. “I just thank you, because I wasn’t expecting this at all.”

The funds are expected to assist McGuire on her educational journey at TAMCC and beyond.

Speaking to Noel-Schure, an emotional McGuire said, “You said I inspired you. You inspired me.”

Principal at SJC Grenville Linda Francis, expressed the school’s appreciation saying, “A big thank you to Dr Schure and the sponsors for this generous contribution to you, the students of SJC.”

Minister for Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information Hon. Emmalin Pierre, expressed appreciation on behalf of the Government and her ministry for stakeholder contributions such as Noel-Schure’s.

The Education Minister said, “What is most important about life? And it always boils down to one critical factor, the people – the people that we touch and, so, Yvette, I say to you, I honour you, I commend you, I recognise you, for in all that you do, how valuable you view people. Don’t stop. Don’t stop.”

While Noel-Schure said the school and Education Minister will set the criteria for how the funds are allocated, she recommends that the funds benefit students in need, those with outstanding academic achievements and past students who need support at the college level.

Speaking to the students, Noel-Schure said, “You’re only limited by your own ability to stop yourself. You’re the only one to stop yourself. So, specifically to the young ladies, dream beyond these shores, beyond what they tell you you can be. You can write your own ticket and you can take up space that is necessary. The world is waiting for another girl from Grenville, from St Patrick, St David to change the world. You can.”

Other attendees at the event included the representative for the Office of the Minister for Tourism, Hon. Brenda Hood, and officials from the Ministry of Tourism and the tourism sector.

GIS