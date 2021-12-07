On behalf of the UNESCO EU-funded Transcultura programme, we extend a reminder of the call for applications, which offers free online courses for young Caribbean creative professionals in the film industry conducted by the world-renowned International Film and Television School of San Antonio de los Baños (EICTV).
Course Offer: (First call for applications for the Transcultura scholarship online workshops). The deadline for submitting applications for the upcoming Creative Visual Storytelling course is 10 December 2021.
10 – 21 January 2022: Creative Visual Storytelling
- Professor: Rebecca Roos (Aruba, Dutch Caribbean)
- Specialty: Directing
For the Courses listed below the registration deadline is 30 days prior to the start of each course.
24 January – 4 February 2022: Writing and Production of Low-Budget Films: Learning by Doing
- Professor: Héctor Tokman (Argentina)
- Specialty: Production
7 – 18 February 2022: Script Writing for Creative Women
- Professor: Eliseo Altunaga (Cuba)
- Specialty: Screenplay
21 February – 4 March 2022: Distribution Workshop: Find a Market for Your Film
- Professor: Janice Strangward (Jamaica)
- Specialty: Production
7 – 18 March 2022: Writing and Production of Low-Budget Films: Learning by Doing
- Professor: Héctor Tokman (Argentina)
- Specialty: Production
For information on the call for applications, course offering, and applications forms, visit the link below. https://en.unesco.org/news/unesco-eu-transcultura-programme-launches-its-first-call-applications-young-caribbean-creative
Applicants can send the filled-out applications forms to [email protected]
