On behalf of the UNESCO EU-funded Transcultura programme, we extend a reminder of the call for applications, which offers free online courses for young Caribbean creative professionals in the film industry conducted by the world-renowned International Film and Television School of San Antonio de los Baños (EICTV).

Course Offer: (First call for applications for the Transcultura scholarship online workshops). The deadline for submitting applications for the upcoming Creative Visual Storytelling course is 10 December 2021.

10 – 21 January 2022: Creative Visual Storytelling

Professor: Rebecca Roos (Aruba, Dutch Caribbean)

Specialty: Directing

For the Courses listed below the registration deadline is 30 days prior to the start of each course.

24 January – 4 February 2022: Writing and Production of Low-Budget Films: Learning by Doing

Professor: Héctor Tokman (Argentina)

Specialty: Production

7 – 18 February 2022: Script Writing for Creative Women

Professor: Eliseo Altunaga (Cuba)

Specialty: Screenplay

21 February – 4 March 2022: Distribution Workshop: Find a Market for Your Film

Professor: Janice Strangward (Jamaica)

Specialty: Production

7 – 18 March 2022: Writing and Production of Low-Budget Films: Learning by Doing

Professor: Héctor Tokman (Argentina)

Specialty: Production

For information on the call for applications, course offering, and applications forms, visit the link below. https://en.unesco.org/news/unesco-eu-transcultura-programme-launches-its-first-call-applications-young-caribbean-creative

Applicants can send the filled-out applications forms to [email protected]

GIS

