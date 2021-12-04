On Monday, 6 December 2021, all individuals travelling to the United States, regardless of vaccination status or nationality, must show a negative pre-departure Covid-19 viral test taken no more than one day before boarding their flight to the United States.

This new regulation, announced by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), applies to all travellers age two and older. Persons who have recently recovered from Covid-19 may instead travel with documentation of recovery from Covid-19, such as a positive Covid-19 viral test result on a sample taken no more than 90 days before the flight’s departure, and a letter from a licenced healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel.

This is in addition to the requirement that foreign national air travellers be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an aeroplane to fly to the United States, with only limited exceptions.

For more information on these updated travel requirements, please visit the CDC’s website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/testing-international-air-travelers.html

US Embassy, Barbados

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.