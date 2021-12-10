The Overseas Criminal Investigation programme within the US Department of State’s Regional Security Office hosted a Prevention and Detection of Fraud Training programme in Grenada from 7 to 10 December 2021, at the True Blue Bay Resort.

The programme trained participants from the Royal Grenada Police Force, Customs and Excise Department, Immigration Department, and local staff members of American Airlines on identifying and countering human trafficking, identification of fraudulent documents, imposter detection, deportations, and basic interviewing techniques.

During the closing ceremony on Friday, Special Agent Ryan McSeveney from the Regional Security Office at the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, thanked the government and its employees for their enthusiasm and participation in the course.

McSeveney said, “We will continue to share information and techniques with our partners in law enforcement, immigration, and customs to prevent identity theft, visa fraud, and human trafficking.” He added, “One way of doing this is by providing training programs and sharing investigative information with our colleagues in the region.”

US Embassy Grenada Principal Office Karl Duckworth added, “The United States looks forward to continuing to work with Grenada in the fight against crime.”

US Embassy Grenada