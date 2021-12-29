Position Summary

The position requires the incumbent to lead in the design of water treatment and pipeline networks, supervision of construction activities and to assist in the preparation of annual budgets.

Under limited supervision, the Planning & Development Assistant Manager will assist in the management of the units within the department. These units are responsible for the planning design and construction of NAWASA’S capital development programme and include surveying, water resources and geographic information systems (GIS) functions.

MINIMUM PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS AND/OR KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil/Environmental Engineering or equivalent qualification with at least 8 years of experience in design, construction and management of projects

Experience with water related infrastructure is an asset

Must have a valid drivers’ licence

PERSONAL SKILLS/COMPETENCIES

Familiar with the use of Microsoft Office and Engineering Software Applications

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Strong leadership and motivational skills

REMUNERATION

Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Only applications that meet the requirements will be considered

Applications including a CV containing at least 2 references from a relevant previous and or current post should be submitted no later than 17 January 2022 addressed to:

The General Manager

Vacancy for Assistant Planning and Development Manager

National Water and Sewerage Authority

PO Box 392, Lucas Street

St George’s

Email: [email protected]

NAWASA…committed to meeting customers’ needs