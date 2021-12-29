Position Summary
The position requires the incumbent to lead in the design of water treatment and pipeline networks, supervision of construction activities and to assist in the preparation of annual budgets.
Under limited supervision, the Planning & Development Assistant Manager will assist in the management of the units within the department. These units are responsible for the planning design and construction of NAWASA’S capital development programme and include surveying, water resources and geographic information systems (GIS) functions.
MINIMUM PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS AND/OR KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s Degree in Civil/Environmental Engineering or equivalent qualification with at least 8 years of experience in design, construction and management of projects
- Experience with water related infrastructure is an asset
- Must have a valid drivers’ licence
PERSONAL SKILLS/COMPETENCIES
- Familiar with the use of Microsoft Office and Engineering Software Applications
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Strong leadership and motivational skills
REMUNERATION
- Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience.
APPLICATION PROCESS
- Only applications that meet the requirements will be considered
Applications including a CV containing at least 2 references from a relevant previous and or current post should be submitted no later than 17 January 2022 addressed to:
The General Manager
Vacancy for Assistant Planning and Development Manager
National Water and Sewerage Authority
PO Box 392, Lucas Street
St George’s
Email: [email protected]
