Terms of Reference – Credit Officer (CO)

Suitably qualified persons are invited to apply to fill the post of Credit Officer at the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC) headquartered in St Kitts and Nevis.

The ECPCGC was established by the Member Governments of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) to increase the availability of financing to promote the creation, expansion, modernisation and improvement of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The statutory objectives of the ECPCGC are to:

(a) assist in promoting economic growth and development in Member Territories by administering the Credit Guarantee Scheme to increase access to finance

(b) offer credit guarantees to Participating Lenders in respect of Qualifying Enterprises

(c) enable Qualifying Enterprises to access loans from Participating Lenders with the intention of –

(i) strengthening the confidence of Participating Lenders in providing loans to Qualifying Enterprises; and

(ii) increasing the ease with which loans can be accessed by Qualifying Enterprises from Participating Lenders

The successful candidate will be based in St Kitts.

Applicants must have:

An Undergraduate Degree in accounting, finance, business administration or related field, and

Minimum 5 years’ experience in MSME credit analysis and banking

Applicants should also have:

Familiarity with MSME lending Familiarity with cash flow analysis as it relates to a decision whether to approve a loan application Familiarity with agricultural lending Experience making public presentations to groups of people Ability to identify characteristics of a successful MSME loan application Experience working in a credit function, including loan approvals, servicing and/or liquidation, with experience in agricultural lending Proven technical proficiency and strong analytical skills Exceptional written, oral, interpersonal, and presentation skills Proficiency in English Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office software

Some advisory assistance, training and mentoring may be provided in specialised areas.

DUTIES

The successful candidate will be directly responsible to the Senior Operations Officer (SOO). The selected candidate shall assist the SOO by performing the first analysis of applications for loan guarantees from Participating Lenders and other duties related to loan and lender activity.

The Credit Officer will be responsible for:

Performing the initial credit analysis on all applications received. The goal of the analysis will be to determine if there is adequate cash flow from ongoing operations to support the debt service required to repay the loan

Verifying that the social and environmental safeguards are adequately addressed in the application, with the support of the ESHS Specialist

Preparing the loan officer’s report with a recommendation and justification for the decision

For approved applications, ensuring that the disbursement documents are received from the Participating Lender

Completing any other tasks as assigned by the Senior Operations Officer

Ensuring that the web portal stays current with the most recent data requirements

Responding to questions on the use of the portal by lenders or MSMEs

Performing a regular audit of applications on the portal to ensure that all documentation is in order

Noting any lender training needs that may be apparent from the processing of applications

Conducting training and outreach activities as assigned by senior managers. Assisting with the development of marketing materials, including items posted on a social media page

Ensuring that all forms on the website are up to date

Participating in lender training programmes

Assisting the ESHS Specialist with the credit aspects of the investigation

Perform the initial review of a claims package to ensure that all required documents are included. Work with lenders to obtain any missing documents

Follow up with lenders on liquidation status reports as needed

Assist with risk management activities including review of lender performance reports

Follow up with any lenders that did not submit their monthly loan portfolio status report

Expression of Interest:

Interested applicants whose qualifications and experience are in line with the Terms of Reference are invited to submit their CV, a letter of application stating suitability for the position, two professional references, and a current Police Certificate of Good Character on or before 3 January 2022 at 11:59 Atlantic Standard Time (AST) to [email protected] with the job reference number KN-ECPCGC-156400-CS-INDV in the subject line of the email.

Key Personnel

The following are key organisational staff that you may contact regarding any questions as you prepare your proposal: