The Board of Directors of the Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation & Treatment Centre invites suitably qualified persons to fill the position of General Manager, Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation & Treatment Centre (GBJRTC).

Main objective

The General Manager has direct responsibility for the overall management of the GBJRTC, ensuring that all aspects of its operations are aligned with its Strategic Framework and that its strategic goals and objectives are implemented, monitored and evaluated.

Requirements/Responsibilities:

Ultimately the General Manager ensures that all aspects of the GBJRTC operations are well executed, goal-oriented and consistent with its legislative mandate and its strategic focus

The General Manager advises the Board of Directors on the strategic direction and implements all the key management functions including strategic planning, operational planning; organising resources necessary to achieve the plans; maintaining adequate human resources; directing subordinates to achieve the desired strategic goals and objectives and implementing monitoring and evaluation mechanisms

Provides strategic direction to the GBJRTC consistent with its legislative mandate in collaboration with the Board of Directors

Creates a supportive policy environment consistent with the legislative mandate of the GBJRTC, in collaboration with the Board of Directors

Oversees all aspects of the GBJRTCs operations ensuring alignment with the legislative mandate and strategic plan

Creates a safe environment for residents and staff in accordance with established guidelines

Provides guidance and support to staff according to established guidelines

Prepares and submits reports to the Board in accordance with established guidelines

Strong interest and desire to work with juvenile offenders

Excellent communication skills

Conflict resolution/problem-solving skills, attitude and approach

Sound management skills, high levels of resilience and ability to cope with high stress and emotionally volatile situations

Must be willing to work as part of a team

Type of Appointment: Individual

Duration of Contract: 2 years (performance review on a yearly basis)

Duty Station: Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation & Treatment Centre (GBJRTC), Grand Bacolet, St Andrew, Grenada

Compensation Package: Salary will be commensurate with qualification and experience

Application Deadline: Interested persons should send a letter of application and a detailed resume to the following 2 addresses:

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Social Development

Botanical Gardens

St George’s

Grenada

The Chairman

Board of Directors, (GBJRTC)

c/o DETC, Ministry of Finance

St George’s

Grenada

Applications can also be sent electronically to [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject line: “Statement of Capability – General Manager: Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation & Treatment Centre (GBJRTC).”

Applications should reach the Ministry of Finance no later than 4 pm on Friday, 14 January 2022.

Full details of the specific scope of work/terms of reference are available on www.procurement.gov.gd

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

