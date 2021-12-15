The Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre invites applications from qualified candidates for the following position:

Accounting Officer

The Accounting Officer provides financial analysis and strategic support to the General Manager and Board of Directors of the GBJRTC. Controls all financial and accounting activities including but not limited to payables, payroll, financial statements, and financial reports, operating in strict compliance with all approved accounting principles and standards as well as to the internal policies and processes of the GBJRTC.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or a related field from a recognised educational institution

Association of Chartered Certified Accounts (ACCA) Level II, CAT, or equivalent professional body certification

Experience:

A minimum of two (2) years working within a computerised accounting environment

Leadership & Supervision

Skills/Abilities:

Excellent computation skills

Experience with QuickBooks or other accounting software

Experience working with MS Office, particularly Excel

Ability to analyse financial data and prepare financial reports, statements, and projections

Knowledge of key accounting concepts and standards

Excellent organisational skills

Good communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Applications along with Resume/CV should be addressed to the attention of the General Manager, GBJRTC, Grand Bacolet, St Andrew. Email: [email protected]

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS – 15 JANUARY 2022.