Position: Operations Coordinator

Location: Grenada

Summary:

To coordinate and deliver excellent ground support services; professionally represent the company when interacting with customers, vendors and authorities and ensure compliance with all safety, security and other company standards.

Primary Responsibilities:

Communicates with customers via telephone, fax, e-mail, air to ground radio and in person

Greets customers and facilitates customer requests such as fuel, catering, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, etc in a friendly and timely manner

Resolves customer queries and complaints regarding the Company’s services or products

Tracks aircraft arrivals / departures and facilitates prompt line services

Marshals in, parks and chocks arriving aircraft and marshals out departing aircraft

Assists customers with loading and unloading baggage

Transports guests, crews, and others to/from various airport locations utilizing company resources according to company policy

Tracks and documents all fuel and other sales, maintains records, completes accurate reports and paperwork, and submits them to appropriate departments/individuals in a timely manner

Handles cash and credit within ethical and company standards

Works overtime or to flexible schedules as required to include nights, holidays, and weekends

Complies with all company policies and procedures, including those related to customer service standards, safety and security

Performs general and aviation security tasks as required

Monitors Operational and Suite Service emails and activities to ensure smooth operation

Requirements:

A minimum of 3 years Customer Service experience preferred, preferably in the aviation or hospitality industry

Prior experience in an airport environment a plus

Highly organised and capable of working under pressure

Proficient in Microsoft Office site especially Excel

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written skills

Customer service oriented

Submit applications to [email protected] on or before 15 December 2021.

Kindly note that only suitable applications will be acknowledged.

