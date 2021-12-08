Position: Operations Coordinator
Location: Grenada
Summary:
To coordinate and deliver excellent ground support services; professionally represent the company when interacting with customers, vendors and authorities and ensure compliance with all safety, security and other company standards.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Communicates with customers via telephone, fax, e-mail, air to ground radio and in person
- Greets customers and facilitates customer requests such as fuel, catering, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, etc in a friendly and timely manner
- Resolves customer queries and complaints regarding the Company’s services or products
- Tracks aircraft arrivals / departures and facilitates prompt line services
- Marshals in, parks and chocks arriving aircraft and marshals out departing aircraft
- Assists customers with loading and unloading baggage
- Transports guests, crews, and others to/from various airport locations utilizing company resources according to company policy
- Tracks and documents all fuel and other sales, maintains records, completes accurate reports and paperwork, and submits them to appropriate departments/individuals in a timely manner
- Handles cash and credit within ethical and company standards
- Works overtime or to flexible schedules as required to include nights, holidays, and weekends
- Complies with all company policies and procedures, including those related to customer service standards, safety and security
- Performs general and aviation security tasks as required
- Monitors Operational and Suite Service emails and activities to ensure smooth operation
Requirements:
- A minimum of 3 years Customer Service experience preferred, preferably in the aviation or hospitality industry
- Prior experience in an airport environment a plus
- Highly organised and capable of working under pressure
- Proficient in Microsoft Office site especially Excel
- Excellent interpersonal, oral and written skills
- Customer service oriented
Submit applications to [email protected] on or before 15 December 2021.
Kindly note that only suitable applications will be acknowledged.
