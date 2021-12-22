The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Sheldon Ruben alias “Zab” 40-years-old of Pearls, St Andrew.

Ruben is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department, (CID) Grenville for questioning in relation to a report of Housebreaking and Stealing. He is 5 feet 8 inches in height, slim built, dark in complexion with dark brown eyes.

Anyone seeing Sheldon Ruben or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 440 3921/439 5583, police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

