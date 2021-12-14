The Grenada Meteorological Department is currently monitoring an upper-level jet in combination with a surge of moisture and low-level instability.

Synopsis: Low-level instability coupled with a surge of moisture and an upper-level jet have been responsible for light to moderate showers being experienced over the past three days.

Forecast for the State of Grenada: The upper-level jet will remain over the Eastern Caribbean and continue to give some support to showers over the next 24 hours. Therefore, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected. These showers may become heavy at times, especially overnight and in mountainous areas.

The Met Office continues to closely monitor this area of disturbance.

Potential Impacts:

Low chance of landslides and rockfall in vulnerable areas.

Next update will be issued at 2 pm or as warranted.

Trisha Miller, Duty Forecaster