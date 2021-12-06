The Office of the Integrity Commission is observing International Anti-Corruption Day 2021, under the theme “Your Right, your Role: Say no to corruption!”

The global theme shared by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), highlights “the rights and responsibilities of everyone — including States, Government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth — in tackling corruption.” There are 6 key areas for our focus including Education and Youth, Sport and Corruption, Gender Dimensions of Corruption, the Private Sector, Covid-19 and Corruption, and Technology.

The UNODC’S message states: “While it is everyone’s right to benefit from strong anti-corruption efforts, misconduct and wrongdoing are stealing away valuable resources at a time when they are most needed to respond to and recover from the Covid-19 crisis.”

The Integrity Commission (Grenada) endorses this theme. Chairman of the Commission A Anande Trotman (Lady) Joseph, said, “For the Commission to give effect to Grenada’s obligations to the OAS Inter-American and the United Nations Conventions Against Corruption, every Grenadian of every age, has to understand that they have a right and a role to play in stamping out the scourge of corruption.”

She believes that “citizens must be aware that the law does enable people to speak up against corrupt practices and should continue to be encouraged to do so, and embrace and live the values of integrity in their own homes, communities, and places of learning and work.”

The Commission through its Chairman A Anande Trotman (Lady) Joseph, had participated in the development of the Commonwealth-wide Anti-Corruption Benchmarks, which were launched in April of this year. These benchmarks were developed to assist government and public sector organisations evaluate their anti-corruption laws, regulations, policies and procedures against international best practices, and to implement changes where necessary. The Commission will spend the next year sensitising the public service and the wider public in implementing these in Grenada.

Given the operational adjustments (protocols) that have taken place because of the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission has scaled back its usual celebrations but began the week with a service at the Presbyterian Kirk on Grand Etang Road on Sunday, 5 December 2021.

During the week, representative stakeholders would will share public solidarity messages which would be posted to our social media pages and broadcast on local media. On Wednesday, media partners will broadcast public service announcements showcasing the youth in their attempt to remind us to live with integrity.

On International Anti-Corruption Day, Thursday, 9 December Chairman A Anande Trotman (Lady) Joseph, will deliver her annual address to commemorate the day, on GIS television and other media.

The Commission takes this opportunity to remind citizens that to protect your rights, you need to be aware of your own roles and responsibilities in the fight against corruption. Together through our collective efforts, we can tackle corruption and work towards a sustainable and peaceful future for all Grenadians.

Happy International Anti-Corruption Day!

Office of the Integrity Commission

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.