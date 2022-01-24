by Linda Straker

PEO states 84,152 people registered on voters’ list in Grenada published on 24 January 2022

Consolidated list is a mandatory requirement every 6 months

Claims and objection forms can be collected at PEO sub-offices

With a population of approximately 112,000, there are 84,152 people registered on the voters’ list in Grenada according to the latest consolidated list published by the Parliamentary Elections Office (PEO).

The consolidated list is a mandatory requirement every 6 months, and the latest list was published on Monday, 24 January 2022. Registered people now have 7 days to file claims and or objections so that the necessary adjustments can be done to the list.

A claim is filed when an individual is requiring personal information to be adjusted while an objection is when an individual is objecting to information about another person. “If someone’s name, polling division, and occupation is inaccurate, that person has to file a claim, and if that same person observes that there is inaccurate information about another person, it will now require them to file an objection,” said an official at the PEO.

Claims and objection forms can be collected at the PEO sub-offices in the 15 constituencies. Besides inaccurate information on the voters’ list, another avenue for filing for an adjustment is through marriage. “A lady who recently adopted a new surname because of marriage and wants the name to be changed or added will have to walk with her marriage certificate,” the official said.

The final date for filing claims and objections is Monday, 31 January 2022.

Due to a technical glitch, all voter identification cards had an expiration date of January 2020. The PEO is currently replacing all cards, which requires individuals to show a valid passport or their official birth certificate.

However, once a person’s name is on the list and an election is called, that individual will be able to vote. Each registered voter has an assigned number, and that assigned number will always be in the system unless removed via instructions from the Death Registry Unit.