by Linda Straker

Acting Governor-General Sir Lawrence Joseph and Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell are among dignitaries who paid their respects to Sir Carlyle Glean, Grenada’s fifth Governor-General who is lying in State at the Chamber of the Grenada Parliament building at Mt Wheldale.

From 10 am to 4 pm the public is invited to bid farewell to the former Governor-General.

Sir Carlyle died on 21 December 2021 at the age of 89, and will be afforded a State Funeral in keeping with Government’s policy on state and official funerals. He was appointed to serve as the Head of State by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Tillman Thomas Administration in November 2008, and demitted office in May 2013.

The funeral is scheduled for 1 pm on Tuesday, 18 January at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Gouyave, St John. The proceedings will include official tributes by Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade — currently in Dubai Expo 2020 — and from the Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell.

In an interview at the lying in state, Sir Lawrence Joseph said that Sir Carlyle made notable contributions to the development of the country especially in the area of education. “He made a significant contribution to education…he was a good man and I admire him for that despite our political differences…he has left an indelible mark on the society of Grenada.”

The Prime Minister also paid his respects to the former Governor-General and said that despite the current pandemic challenges, the State funeral is a fitting tribute to Sir Carlyle who also served as a Senator during the NDC Nicholas Brathwaite administration. He was then the Minister for Education. “I think it is a very fitting tribute to a person who has given a life of service to his country and service that has been exemplary in many forms, I know it myself because I had the opportunity to interact with him on issues of concern and I know of the principled position which he took.”

“I think it’s a good thing for us as a country to pay tribute to this special public servant on his departure…It is a difficult day for all of us because when one has done well for all of us and is leaving us, its one with mixed emotions, knowing that he is going to meet his heavenly father but at the same time knowing that he is leaving us is going to be tough for the family members,” the Prime Minister said.

Speaking about his political contribution, Dr Mitchell said, “He was not one of those who saw politics as a time for personal condemnation and attacks on people, sometimes innocently so …although he occupied a position of political power you did not feel that.”

His grandson Carlyle Glean Jr said that he was the leader of the family with a very quiet and humble approach to doing things. “We will do all in our power to continue his legacy, for all the things he has worked so hard for,” he said.

A news release from the Government Information Service (GIS) said that a condolence book is set up at the church and Parliament Building for individuals wishing to share their messages with the family, while an online condolence book has also been created and can be accessed directly via the following link https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/CarlyleGlean/

Sir Carlyle is survived by his wife Lady Norma and their 5 children along with 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Sir Carlyle Glean will be entombed at the Douglaston Cemetery.