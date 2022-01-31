The Grenada Movement (TGM) values the principles of openness and honesty. With this in mind, we recall our undertaking to update you, the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, at all material times about the decisions taken that can have an effect in the public sphere.

After much consultation with our members and upon careful reflection, we announce that we will not participate in the upcoming election cycle. This is due in large measure to our collective belief that, as a party, we need to be more firmly grounded in the consciousness of the Grenadian people.

We, TGM, have already taken the decision to work internally to continue readying the organisation for the task of governing our state of Grenada. We have taken note of the public calls for more internal work to be done before we are ready to offer ourselves for consideration to govern our state.

TGM is firm in its commitment to provide the people of Grenada with a genuine developmental alternative, and as such will continue our evolution with the same diligence and vigilance that has become our hallmark.

We will continue to advocate and to champion the issues such as poverty and the working poor, unemployment, and food and nutrition insecurity. Finding solutions to these problems will improve the standard of living of our people. It is evident that the present political construct cannot deliver lasting solutions to these challenges that beset us.

We are aware that our supporters are disappointed by our decision to not participate in the next general election cycle. However, we believe that there is a need for us to build a strong institution that will give the Grenada people the representation they deserve.

We will forever remain grateful to you the people for the continued support of our members and partners, even as we dedicate our efforts to building an enduring institution for the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

TGM