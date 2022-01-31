My Fellow Grenadians,

Many of you have raised questions about my apparent retreat from the public political space over the past several months.

These questions are quite appropriate, as anyone presenting themself for public office is obligated to be open about their readiness to both engage and represent the interests of the people to the best of their ability.

When I commenced my public engagement with the committed and motivated patriots of our country in August 2021, as we joined in the formation of The Grenada Movement as a political party — birthing a new national institution — I did so with the utmost resolve and pride. It was my commitment, shared with the members of this new Party, to provide the compassionate representation and strategic advocacy that our democracy and its proud and courageous people required.

In recent months, however, I have had to and continue to face a number of very serious medical and personal challenges which require immediate, urgent attention. In the circumstances, after much reflection and with great sadness, I have come to the realisation that it is no longer possible for me to participate in the political process, as I had intended in August 2021. This will remain so until I overcome these challenges.

This is not a decision I have taken lightly since I am keenly aware that it will cause disappointment to many.

I, however, remain committed to TGM, the People of Grenada and the task of nation-building.

Dr Patrick A Antoine