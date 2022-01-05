First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
Well I guess this is how we are likely to achieve herd immunity
Unfortunately, it appears that natural immunity (particularly with Omicron) is not as potent as with boosted vax–so that no great comfort should be taken that this painful path will lead to herd immunity. At least this round of infection appear less virulent (with zero deaths and zero hospitalizations so far)–but the next few weeks remain critical, as these new cases mature a bit. Some of yesterday’s explosion might be explained by the doubling of the number of tests administered. Does this include the tests not administered at the airport upon arrival? If it does, what is the positivity rate in that cohort? If those tests are included, I suspect the positivity rate is far lower (as recent arrivals must have a recent negative PCR to land here). If that is true, then the positivity rate among the general population being tested is much higher than the 23% being reported. The message remains the same: get vaxed and boosted as soon as you can. It is our best chance.