First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
There will soon be more people have had booster doses than people who are having first doses. This anti vaccine stance in Grenada is shocking, the majority have fallen hook, line & sinker for the lies, misinformation & conspiracy theories from the anti vax movement, the Facebook “experts” who believe they know more than the scientists. “God will save us”, “It’s only a cold or the flu”, “It’s all lies to give money to big pharma”, “Take Ivermectine (it doesn’t work & still gives money to big pharma)”. If it wasn’t so serious it would be laughable.