The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) has commenced the implementation of projects under Component Three of the GRENADA CLIMATE RESILIENT WATER SECTOR (G-CREWS) Project which is funded by the GREEN CLIMATE FUND (GCF) through a local branch of the German Development Agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

The project supports the integration of climate resilience into Grenada’s water sector by improving NAWASA’s water storage capacity. This will ensure sound and climate-responsive regulation of water resource management and will eventually lead to a strengthened institutional and regulatory system for climate-responsive planning and development.

The purpose of this Expression of Interest is to hire a qualified person or firm for conducting preliminary and detailed design proposals for water storage facilities for selective health centres across Grenada. Under these activities, the main responsibilities of the consultancy are:

Phase 1: Design and Tendering Preparation of designs, drawings and specifications Preparation of the bidding document; and Supporting the tendering procedure and evaluation of bids

Phase 2: Construction Works Supervision of construction works Supporting the overtaking

Any person or firm interested in providing the above-mentioned services is requested to submit the documents listed below:

An introduction of the company and/or the consortium applying

Copies of original documents defining the constitution or legal status, place of registration (Company Certificate), principal place of business and written power of attorney of the signatory. All documents should be updated

References of accomplished similar projects within the last 5 years

NAWASA requests eligible persons or firms to submit their Expression of Interest to [email protected] no later than 4:30 pm (16:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time on 20 January 2022. Please make the subject line of your email communication: “EOI – Water Storage Facilities For Health Centres.”

Please do not send any technical or price offer, nor other unrequested documents. Kindly note that the completed tender documents with all relevant information for the offer will only be sent to qualified Consultants that expressed their interest.

NAWASA will inform all parties that submitted Expressions of Interest about the end result of the evaluation process and whether they qualify as eligible candidates for the tendering process.

NAWASA…. committed to meeting customers’ needs