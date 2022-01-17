National swimmer, Jenebi Benoit has been awarded a swimming scholarship from the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

The scholarship will run from January to August 2022 at Azura Aquatics, Florida.

Benoit has participated in several regional and international Swimming competitions such as Caribbean Islands Swimming Championships (CISC), Caribbean and Central American Swimming Championships (CCCAN), CARIFTA and the FINA Junior Worlds Swimming Championships, which were held in Budapest, Hungary in August of 2019. Benoit is a gold, silver and bronze CISC medalist, a CCCAN silver medalist and a CARIFTA bronze medalist. In 2019, he was also awarded the National Sports award for Academic excellence. He departed Grenada on Thursday, 14 January for Florida, where he will train with Azura Aquatics.

Benoit is the fourth Grenada national swimmer to have received the FINA scholarship. The others were Olympians Corey Ollivierre and Delron Felix and Kerry Ollivierre.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) extends best wishes to Benoit throughout his months of training and success in his swimming goals.

GASA