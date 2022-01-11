Ten young fishers in Carriacou benefitted from a 2-day business management workshop facilitated by the Climate Change Adaptation in the Eastern Caribbean Fisheries Sector Project (CC4FISH).

The training was in keeping with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) funded CC4FISH Project agenda to improve resilience among fisherfolk in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, through capacity building.

National Coordinator for the CC4FISH Project Krisma Moore, said the training was designed to build the capacity of fisherfolks in Carriacou in business management and participants also looked at finance management, record-keeping, business structuring and accessing loans and grants.

She added that although a small number of fisherfolks in Carriacou was met through the exercise, the idea was to ensure that learning was taking place while following Covid-19 protocols.

The training was facilitated by Business Skills Expert and Trainer Elsa Baptiste.

Fisheries Officer in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Junior Mc Donald, commended the FAO for initiating the training which he believes will enhance the business of fishing in Carriacou.

He noted that the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government sees fishing as a critical sector for the sister islands and it will continue to invest in the holistic development of the sector.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs