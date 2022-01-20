The Grenada Football Association (GFA) is looking forward to a year focused on women’s football, youth competition and coaching education following approval of its 2022 budget at its Extraordinary General Council Meeting.

The General Council unanimously approved the 2022 budget on 18 December 2021 after being presented by Chairman of the GFA Finance Committee Leon Radix and Finance Officer Andre Charles.

Highlights of the budget include: focus on 6 national teams including the U17 Women’s and Senior National Men’s teams, youth development programmes, more women’s football competitions, coaching education and the development of a Technical Centre.

Already the U17 Women’s team has been preparing for the Concacaf U17 Championship group stage from 23 April – 8 May 2022 in the Dominican Republic, while the Senior Men’s National Team has a robust calendar of events including the Concacaf Men’s Senior National League, 30 May to 14 June 2022.

As it relates to youth football, in 2021, the GFA successfully completed the first U13 Boys Competition, and the FA wants to develop more opportunities for meaningful play for lower age groups such as U10.

Following on the heels of the Women’s 7V7 tournament and 11V11 Festival in 2021, the GFA is planning more competitions with longer match time for women, to provide more time on the field to develop their skills.

Additionally, a major goal of the GFA in 2022 is to make progress on the set up of a Technical Centre. The project which is expected to provide a permanent facility for the wholistic development of players and coaches is at the concept stage.

During the presentation of the budget, Chairman of the Finance & Marketing Committee, Leon Radix announced to the Council that the GFA must be commended for its prudent financial management. He applauded the Finance Committee and Finance Officer Andre Charles for its excellent rating.

GFA