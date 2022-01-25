The German Development Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ) GmbH seeks to employ a qualified and reputable Junior Technical Advisor working on Cooling Systems and Energy Efficiency to support the implementation activities in Grenada and in the region for the programme “Cool Contributions fighting Climate Change II” (C4 II).

Starting date for the successful candidate will be April 2022.

Financed by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI), the Government of Grenada and the German Development Cooperation Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) are jointly implementing the project “Cool Contributions fighting Climate Change II” (C4II). C4 II provides support in meeting Grenada’s climate targets in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector.

The successful candidate will work closely, on a day-to-day basis, with the counterparts in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, Physical Development and Energy of Grenada. He or she will also need to collaborate with a local GIZ team working on climate protection and resilience in Grenada as well as a GIZ team in the German headquarters.

He or she will be based in Grenada, but with occasional regional or international missions. He or she will assist the project implementation with a focus on:

Supporting the implementation of Grenada’s National (green) Cooling Action Plan (NCAP) and related activities

Assisting with the implementation of the project capacity building measures with stakeholders from the energy, waste and cooling sectors

Assist with the facilitation of effective stakeholder engagement processes, including the organisation of national and regional workshops, exchange-platforms and trainings

Assisting in the implementation of awareness-raising activities with regard to green cooling

Qualifications:

University degree, ideally in a subject related to climate change mitigation, energy economics, waste management, Refrigeration Air Conditioning & Foam

Professional Experience and required competences:

[First] professional working experience in public advisory services or in the private sector, with a focus on RAC&F, climate change mitigation and or/ finance, energy, buildings, waste management or similar fields

[First] experience in project management, change processes, multi-stakeholder coordination across various sectors in Grenada

Economic and technical analysis, experience with public awareness-raising and capacity building activities would be an asset

Excellent communication and networking skills

Very good analytical and writing skills

Languages and Applications:

Excellent command of MS-Office

Good working knowledge of modern telecommunication systems (telephone, e-mail, internet, digital exchange platforms)

Excellent organisational skills

Ability to work in a team

Valid driver’s licence or willingness to acquire one

Application Information:

If you are interested, kindly submit your cover letter and CV in PDF form and in English to: [email protected] Candidates’ applications will be received by 25 February 2022.

NOTE: Due to the high volume of applications received, we will only contact applicants who are being considered. Thank you for your understanding. All documents will be dealt with in strict confidentiality.

