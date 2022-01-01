HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to give orders for the following appointments to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (Civil Division):

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

This is awarded to individuals for having a prominent role at national level, or a leading role at regional level.

CBE

Kirani James

For contribution to sports

Office of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.



Dr George Mitchell

For services to health

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

This is awarded for a significant achievement or outstanding service to the community. An MBE is also awarded for local ‘hands-on’ service which stands out as an example to other people.

Francis Sookram

For services to education

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to approve the award of the British Empire Medal (Civil Division) to the under-mentioned:

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)

Reintroduced in 2012, this rewards a sustained, local contribution or innovative, high-impact work

of a relatively short duration (e.g. 3 to 4 years).

Joan Joseph

For services to education

GIS