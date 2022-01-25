The Grenada Athletic Association (GAA), announces the appointment of its newly elected Board of Directors to serve for a 4 period from January 2022 to January 2026.

On Saturday, 24 January 2022 at the Grenada Olympic House in Morne Rouge the affiliates of the GAA elected the following persons to serve on the new Board of Directors:

President – Conrad Francis

First Vice President – Johnell Mitchell

Second Vice President – Abrel Patrick

General Secretary – Desiree Stephens

Assistant Secretary – Geraldine Thompson

Treasurer – Claudia Francis

Public Relations Officer – Kwame Hypolite

The complete board shall comprise the Immediate Past President – Aaron Moses; an Official’s Association Representative, Athletes Association Representative, and Coaches Association Representative.

GAA