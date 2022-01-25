The Grenada Athletic Association (GAA), announces the appointment of its newly elected Board of Directors to serve for a 4 period from January 2022 to January 2026.
On Saturday, 24 January 2022 at the Grenada Olympic House in Morne Rouge the affiliates of the GAA elected the following persons to serve on the new Board of Directors:
- President – Conrad Francis
- First Vice President – Johnell Mitchell
- Second Vice President – Abrel Patrick
- General Secretary – Desiree Stephens
- Assistant Secretary – Geraldine Thompson
- Treasurer – Claudia Francis
- Public Relations Officer – Kwame Hypolite
The complete board shall comprise the Immediate Past President – Aaron Moses; an Official’s Association Representative, Athletes Association Representative, and Coaches Association Representative.
