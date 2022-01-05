The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is looking for an experienced, self-motivated go-getter, with proven excellent administrative skills to join our team. If the following core values describe you, please apply.
- Positivity
- Respect
- Openness/Honesty
- Commitment
- Excellence
Key Duties
- Perform administrative and clerical functions such as drafting letters, minute taking, document creation, managing files and records, and other office procedures
- Create spreadsheets, databases and must possess excellent Powerpoint skills to prepare presentations and manage calendars
- Build excellent relationships with both internal and external stakeholders
- Ability to multi-task in a dynamic environment and be professional and composed
- Manage calendars, plan schedules and events adapting to changing demands and deadlines
- Maintain a high level of confidentiality
Applications should be made via the following link or by visiting the GTA Facebook page.
https://puregrenada.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=23&source=aWQ9MjM%3D
Closing date for applications is 24 January 2022.
Only suitable applicants will be acknowledged.
GTA
