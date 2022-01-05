The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is looking for an experienced, self-motivated go-getter, with proven excellent administrative skills to join our team. If the following core values describe you, please apply.

Positivity

Respect

Openness/Honesty

Commitment

Excellence

Key Duties

Perform administrative and clerical functions such as drafting letters, minute taking, document creation, managing files and records, and other office procedures

Create spreadsheets, databases and must possess excellent Powerpoint skills to prepare presentations and manage calendars

Build excellent relationships with both internal and external stakeholders

Ability to multi-task in a dynamic environment and be professional and composed

Manage calendars, plan schedules and events adapting to changing demands and deadlines

Maintain a high level of confidentiality

Applications should be made via the following link or by visiting the GTA Facebook page.

https://puregrenada.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=23&source=aWQ9MjM%3D

Closing date for applications is 24 January 2022.

Only suitable applicants will be acknowledged.

GTA