Police are confirming that a Grenville businesswoman and her son were attacked in the vicinity of the Old Church, Sendall Street, Grenville, while on route to their home at approximately 11 pm on Friday, 21 January 2022.

The mother and son received chop wounds and are presently warded at the General Hospital in stable condition.

Police are presently actively pursuing a suspect who fled the scene after the attack with a few personal items of the duo.

Investigations are ongoing.

Office of Commissioner of Police