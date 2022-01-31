The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) launched its new travel agent specialist programme powered by the Recommend Education Centre.

The Grenada Travel Expert Programme is an e-learning programme that allows the travel agent community to acquire the knowledge necessary to become an expert in selling the destination.

As interest in international travel continues to make its comeback, the GTA recognises the importance of the travel advisor’s role in meeting this demand and thus developed the programme to aid them in sharing the destination’s allure with their clients. Additionally, agents will be privy to new developments such as vital updates to Grenada’s Pure Safe Travel protocols, new hotels and attractions as well as airlift updates.

Travel agents that elect to participate in the Grenada Travel Expert Programme will learn about the destination’s topography, its 40 white sand beaches, 15 waterfalls, 30 dives sites and more. To incentivise agents, the GTA will be offering a myriad of benefits including:

Personalised Grenada Travel Expert Certificate of Completion upon graduation

Continuing Education Units (CEU) from the Travel Institute or Association of Canadian Travel Agencies

Monthly Cash Rewards to the top three agents recording the most room nights

Quarterly Cash Reward to the top booking travel agency

Booking Tier Member Recognition Benefits (Gold, Platinum and Diamond)

Annual Grand Prize to the travel agent recording the most room nights in a calendar year (agent receives an all-Inclusive vacation for two including airfare, accommodation, meals, and transfers)

Top 20 agents invited to an Annual VIP Fam Trip for presentation and award ceremony

Access to exclusive promotional materials such as Grenada Travel Expert recognition logos

“At the heart of the Grenada Travel Expert Programme are the tools for travel agents to convincingly sell Grenada to their clients,” said Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority. “While the destination generally sells itself, intimate knowledge about Grenada will ensure agents are planning curated trips for their clients. The aim of this programme is to increase bookings to the destination and our incentive programs will further push agents to aggressively make that happen.”

GTA