The Grenada Tourism Authority is looking for an innovative and highly motivated person to guide our Accounts team to help accomplish the GTA objectives.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or possess a recognized certification such as the ACCA, CIMA, CPA or CMA.

Experience

At least 5 years work experience at a managerial level.

Key competence, knowledge and skills:

Provide sound leadership and guidance to the accounting team.

Knowledge of accounting principles and practices, banking and the analysis and reporting of financial data.

Proven knowledge and experience with budgeting and financial controls

Comprehensive working knowledge of Excel and Sage Accounting

Proven problem solving and reasoning skills.

Ability to use technology to improve efficiency.

The Accounts Manager is responsible for, amongst other things:

Developing and implementing sound general accounting systems and financial policies for cash flow management and budgetary controls, in accordance with the Public and Financial Act and Regulations.

Managing the financial functions of the organization including financial reporting, planning and analysis, cash management, payroll, internal controls and overall policies and procedures using the latest technology

Producing monthly statements of the Authority’s financial position and preparing a complete financial statement and report at the end of each financial year.

Providing documents to external auditors to ensure compliance with financial audit requirements and implementing the auditor’s recommendations.

Maintaining fixed asset records and depreciation schedules.

Building relationships with the Authority’s bankers and external auditors.

Contributing to the identification of alternative sources of income and discussion on the organization’s capability to manage self-generated income as required.

Interested persons should apply via the link below. Please ensure that you attach your CV to your application.

https://puregrenada.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=22&source=aWQ9MTg%3D

The closing date for applications is 24 January 2022. Only suitable applicants will be acknowledged.

