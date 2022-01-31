The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is the organisation in Grenada tasked with marketing and promoting Grenada as a tourism destination.

We pride ourselves on leading the way in the Grenada tourism industry to encourage economic growth for the benefit of all citizens. Our core values are positivity, respect, openness/honesty, commitment, and excellence and we currently have an opportunity for a passionate, organised and, team member with excellent communication skills.

Position Summary:

Job Type: Fixed Term

Reporting to the Marketing & Sales Manager, the Marketing Executive implements marketing activities to achieve maximum results in line with GTA goals.

Key Role & Responsibilities:

Plans and directs the development of all media informational materials, photography, newsletters and other communications necessary to publicise and promote the destination and programmes

Conducts outreach to key social media influencers to arrange hosted visits and partnerships for favourable coverage of the destination

Executes customer and partner nurturing programmes

Plans and coordinates local participation in all overseas promotional programmes in collaboration with the overseas office

Analyses and evaluates tourism data, market intelligence and other tourism-related information to inform recommendations

Contributes to the execution of local Tourism Awareness Programmes

Position Requirements and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing/Communications or related discipline with 3 years’ experience in marketing

Strong organisational and time management skills

Strong relationship building skills

Ability to execute projects and adhere to deadlines

Flexible availability to work during peak seasons and/or hours such as evenings, weekends, and holidays

Must have knowledge of computers and document management software, including but not limited to Microsoft Office Suite Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and Canva is desirable

Applications should be made via the following link or by visiting the GTA Facebook page.

https://puregrenada.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=25

Candidates must be fully vaccinated in order to be appointed to this position.

Closing date for applications is 11 February 2022.

Only suitable applicants will be contacted.

GTA