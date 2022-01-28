The Grenada Tourism Authority is the organisation in Grenada tasked with marketing and promoting Grenada as a tourism destination.

We pride ourselves on leading the way in the Grenada tourism industry to encourage economic growth for the benefit of all citizens. Our core values are positivity, respect, openness/honesty, commitment, and excellence and we currently have an opportunity for a determined, results driven leader with stellar communication skills to help take our marketing team to the next level.

Position Summary:

Job Type: Fixed Term

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Marketing & Sales Manager supports the planning, implementation and evaluation of all marketing activities including market positioning, promotions, advertising, digital media, and public relations. Creates and implements marketing strategies and tactics that ensure that all marketing initiatives focus on achieving maximum results in line with GTA goals.

Creates and maintains strategic alliances and community partners with local, national and other organisations to further increase product awareness

Develops and implements innovative communications programmes to increase awareness and present a positive perception of the destination to grow market share

Develops media programmes and may act as designated destination spokesperson with the media

Manages the destination’s social media strategy and ensures regular communications on all identified social media sites/blogs, including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, etc

Manages the relationship with external marketing and PR agencies and overseas offices to include online ads, PPC campaigns, website, collateral (digital and print), email marketing, CRM and event programming

Analyses requirements of marketing opportunities Researches and maintains knowledge of market trends, competition, and loyal customers Analyzes destination data and makes recommendations regarding course of action related to marketing Provides timely reports and data regarding success of programmes

Manages the creation and design of any graphics and other marketing materials as needed by the departments

Ensures audits of destination website are conducted and content is accurate with photos and descriptions

Collaborates with key team members on special event development

Attends Business Review Meetings; shares social media feedback and insights; strategizes and consults with external agencies and management team

Travels as needed to meet with partners, key industry contacts, etc. Attends local events and designated trade or media events

Oversees all photo shoots and on-site filming; ensures brand standards are consistently met during creation and execution of photo/video content

Ensures effective ROI for measurable marketing initiatives and takes corrective action to guarantee that achievement of marketing objectives falls within designated budgets

Evaluates market research and adjusts marketing strategy to meet changing market and competitive conditions

Monitors competitor’s product, sales and marketing activities

Establishes and maintains relationships with industry influencers and key strategic partners

Guides preparation of marketing activity reports

Assists in the Development of memorable site inspections/ inventive and creative proposals

Participates in the conducting of customer interviews and focus groups to improve marketing reach and effectiveness

Provides department colleagues with proper communication that will enhance our ability to deliver marketing campaigns to achieve goals

Position Requirements and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing/Communications with 5 years’ experience in marketing within the hospitality or tourism industries

5 years’ experience in a similar role working with cross-functional team

Strong organisational and time management skills with a preference for achieving goals and creating efficiencies

Proven ability to manage multiple projects and adhere to deadlines

An open mind to adapt to timely strategic changes

Boundless creativity with an eye for trendsetting design and style

Flexible availability to work during peak hospitality seasons and/or hours such as nights, weekends, and holidays

Must have extensive knowledge of computers and document management software, including but not limited to Microsoft Office Suite, Adobe Creative Suite, Canva

Long hours are sometimes required, including nights and weekends

Applications should be made via the following link: https://puregrenada.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=24&source=aWQ9MjM%3D

Candidates must be fully vaccinated in order to be considered for this position.

Closing date for applications is 11 February 2022.

Only suitable applicants will be acknowledged.

GTA