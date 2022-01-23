The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information, acting on the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Cabinet, informs that the current guidelines for the functioning of schools will continue into week four, commencing 24 January 2022, and until further notice.

Principals and teachers-in-charge will discuss school-specific arrangements with their Manager and District Education Officer to inform further guidance and/or approval of same. Teachers will continue their weekly submission of remote learning data to the Ministry of Education by Monday of every week.

The Ministry is grateful for the continued collaboration and support of all stakeholders during this period, and encourages everyone to take all the necessary steps to remain safe during the pandemic.

GIS